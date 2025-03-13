Williams (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
A left knee sprain caused Williams to miss Portland's last 10 games, but the 2018 first-round pick has progressed enough in his recovery to return to the floor Wednesday. He's appeared in just 20 games this season and is averaging 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks over 17.6 minutes per contest.
