Williams chipped in six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 loss to Minnesota.

Williams continues to provide solid rebounding production despite averaging just 15 minutes over his last four appearances. The veteran center has collected at least five rebounds in five of his last six games, but his limited playing time behind Donovan Clingan continues to restrict his fantasy upside. Williams remains a viable option for rebounds and defensive stats in deeper leagues.