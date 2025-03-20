Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure Thursday to address inflammation in his left knee and will miss 4-6 weeks.

While Williams is expected to make a full recovery, this procedure may effectively end his season since the Trail Blazers only have 12 games left and will likely miss the postseason. Health has been a recurring issue for the veteran big man, as he has already missed 50 games this season and has a notorious injury history. Still, the hope is that this procedure will allow him to tend to the pains in his knee moving forward.