Trevor Thompson: Released by Warriors
Thompson was waived by the Warriors over the weekend, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Thompson inked a deal with the Warriors just a few days ago, but the Ohio State alum was never expected to make the roster. This was more about the Warriors wanting to keep Thompson close to the organization and he'll likely head to the team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, to start the upcoming campaign.
