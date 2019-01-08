Vincent Edwards: Out Monday
Edwards (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's contest against South Bay.
The starting small forward for the Vipers, Edwards was just coming off one of his best performances with the team prior to suffering any injury. It's unclear if the 23-year-old is slated to miss extended time, or if Monday's designation was purely a maintenance-related issue.
