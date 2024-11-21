The Warriors announced Wednesday that Melton will undergo season-ending surgery to address a sprained ACL in his left knee.

Melton had already missed two games with the knee sprain, but the Warriors had sent him in for further testing before deciding on a treatment plan. After weighing his options, Melton decided it was in his best interest to undergo surgery, thus spelling an end to his first season in Golden State. He played in just six games (two starts) for the Warriors and averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 20.2 minutes. His absence for the rest of the season will ease some of the crowding in the Golden State wing rotation a bit, with all of Lindy Waters, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Gary Payton perhaps picking up a few extra minutes sans Melton. The 26-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.