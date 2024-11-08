Melton (back) is available to play in Friday's game against Cleveland.

Melton will return to game action after missing five consecutive matchups due to a strained back. The 26-year-old has received fairly significant playing time off the bench through only three regular-season appearances, during which he averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 16.7 minutes per game. The club will likely choose to work Melton back to form slowly, though he could see extended playing time if Brandin Podziemski (illness) is unavailable.