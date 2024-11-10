Melton is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Melton will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Sunday as Gary Payton retreats to the bench. Melton missed five straight games due to a back injury, but he came off the bench Friday against the Cavaliers, and he finished that game with 10 points, three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes.
