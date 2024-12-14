Melton (knee) has been dealt to the Nets along with three second-round picks in exchange for Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Melton recently had season-ending surgery to address a sprained ACL in his left knee. As a result, the Warriors have been looking to add a new play-maker in the backcourt. With the Nets focusing on building for the future, dealt the veteran Schroder and took on Melton to match his salary. The guard will continue focusing on recovering for the 2024-25 campaign, but will do so in a new location.