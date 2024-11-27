Sarr finished Tuesday's 127-108 loss to the Bulls with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

The four made three-pointers were a new career high for the second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, while the 20 points tied his high-water mark so far. Sarr remains inconsistent offensively -- not surprising considering he won't turn 20 until late April -- and is shooting just 24.3 percent from beyond the arc, but he's already a force on the defensive end of the court. He's recorded at least one block in 15 of his first 16 pro games, and his 1.9 rejections a game is tied for fifth in the league with Myles Turner.