Sarr racked up 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-98 loss to the Pacers.

Sarr recorded a double-double for the first time since March 21, when the rookie recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-105 loss to the Magic. Sarr might not be racking up as many double-doubles as his playing style would suggest, but the rookie remains a solid contributor on both ends of the court. He's scored in double digits in nine of his previous 11 outings, averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in that stretch.