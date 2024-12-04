Carrington registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-87 loss to Cleveland.

The teenage rookie saw his biggest workload, and has his best offensive performance, since being moved to the second unit in late November. Carrington is predictably struggling with his consistency in his first taste of the NBA, and since moving to the bench, the 14th overall pick in the 2024 Draft is averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.8 steals in 23.3 minutes over the last six games while shooting a woeful 31.0 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent (6-for-23) from beyond the arc.