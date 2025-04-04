Carrington contributed 32 points (12-18 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes in Thursday's 109-97 loss to Orlando.

With Jordan Poole (elbow) sitting out for the first time since March 5 and seven other Wizards players sidelined with injuries, Carrington served as the hub of the Washington offense and came through with a hyper-efficient performance while taking on a 24.6 percent usage rate. Since moving back into the starting five March 22, Carrington has consistently received over 30 minutes and has turned in quality counting statistics, averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers over that eight-game stretch. He's still converting at a lowly 40.4 percent rate from the field for the season, though he's been making vast improvements of late as his rookie campaign winds down.