This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Johnson (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks.
Johnson will be sidelined for a third straight game and continues to be ruled out a day in advance, suggesting he's not quite day-to-day yet. In the meantime, the Wizards will likely continue to lean on Bub Carrington as their floor general.