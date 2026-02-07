Riley will start against the Nets on Saturday.

The Wizards have only eight players available for the front end of this back-to-back set, so Riley will join the starting five for the second time this season and should see significant minutes. The rookie first-rounder has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 27.3 minutes per game during that span.