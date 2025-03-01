Collins became a free agent Saturday after his 10-day contract with the Warriors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Golden State recalled Collins from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors earlier Saturday, which could be an indication that the organization plans to sign him to a second 10-day deal ahead of a matchup with the 76ers later in the day. Collins appeared in two games for Golden State over the course of his 10-day deal, averaging 1.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 8.0 minutes.