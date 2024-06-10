Cooper should once again be the best receiver for the Browns, and we'll see if he can be among the best Fantasy receivers as well. We view him as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this season, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 5 in all leagues. In 2023, Cooper set a career-high with 1,250 yards, and he also added 72 receptions and five touchdowns on 128 targets in 15 games. He did this despite playing with four different quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker. Watson (shoulder) will return as the starter this season, and that's good news for Cooper. But he also turns 30 in June, and the Browns added Jerry Jeudy this offseason to go with Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku. There's a lot to like about Cooper at the right price, but don't reach for him on Draft Day just because of his history. He's entering the point in his career where he could start to see a downturn in production.