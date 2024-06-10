Powell is expected to be the No. 3 receiver for the Vikings this season behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but Powell is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Powell will compete with Trent Sherfield for the No. 3 job, but Powell should have the inside track after spending 2023 with the Vikings. He only averaged 3.9 PPR points per game last season, and Powell has never produced at a high level in his career offensively with a combined 162.1 PPR points in seven seasons with Minnesota, the Rams, Atlanta and Detroit. But this could be his best chance to be an offensive weapon if he's third on the depth chart, especially if T.J. Hockenson (knee) is limited early in the season. Powell also is the primary punt returner for the Vikings, and he had 37 returns for 289 yards in 2023.