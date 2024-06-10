With Gibson now in New England and Austin Ekeler arriving from Los Angeles, we're expecting a fairly similar role for Robinson in 2024. That role, when Gibson was healthy, was about 11.5 carries and two targets per game. The upside for Robinson comes if the aging former superstar misses time. In the one game Gibson missed last year Robinson saw 17 carries and nine targets and scored 20.2 PPR Fantasy points. While we do expect Ekeler to handle most of the work in the passing game, we also expect Robinson to be the team's primary short-yardage back. We're comfortable drafting Robinson starting in Round 9 in full PPR leagues as a No. 3 running back or flex. In non-PPR, he's worth at least a round earlier and could be a low-end RB2.