We aren't drafting the Commanders DST, but we wouldn't be surprised if new head coach Dan Quinn changes that during his time in Washington. Quinn's Cowboys ranked in the top seven in points allowed all three seasons he was in Dallas. One thing to note is that Quinn's defenses have performed much better the five years he's spent solely as a defensive coordinator. His six seasons as the head coach of the Falcons only produced one top-10 defense. If the unit looks good in Week 1 against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers we may consider streaming them in Week 2 at home against the New York Giants.