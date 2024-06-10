Metcalf is a known commodity as a touchdown-reliant beast. Of the 29 games he's cradled at least 15 PPR points in over his past four seasons, only seven came without a visit to the end zone. That's not surprising given he's been top-four among wide receivers in end-zone targets every year of his career. Adding more to that role in 2024 is possible as new playcaller Ryan Grubb has consistently dialed up a large volume of targets to his wide receivers, but it's more often been slot receivers who have benefited the most, not perimeter guys like Metcalf. If you expect around 14 PPR points per game, Metcalf is your guy, but it's tough to expect more as long as the Seahawks receiver group remains deep. Think of Metcalf as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy WR in full-PPR who is still worthy of a pick around 50th overall, but his value is a little bit stronger in non-PPR where he'd be OK to take in late Round 4.