Peoples-Jones is expected to be the No. 4 receiver in Detroit this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Peoples-Jones will open the season behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond, but Peoples-Jones also has to contend with Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs earning targets as well. It will be hard for Peoples-Jones to be Fantasy relevant on a consistent basis when everyone is healthy, but he could become a waiver wire option if an injury were to occur. If that scenario unfolds then just add Peoples-Jones off the waiver wire during the season.