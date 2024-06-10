Moore enters this season competing for targets in what has become a crowded Cleveland receiving corps. Moore is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. The Browns added Jerry Jeudy this offseason, which should negatively impact Moore, especially since Amari Cooper and David Njoku should also command plenty of attention. In 2023, Moore's first season in Cleveland, he dealt with five different quarterbacks in Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker and Jeff Driskel, and Moore averaged just 7.8 PPR points per game. Hopefully, with a full season of Watson, Moore can perform at a higher level. But he has to prove he should be among the team's target leaders this season, and that could be difficult with all the mouths to feed for the Browns. Most likely, we could see Moore on the waiver wire early in the season, and if he starts out playing well then add him where available.