St. Brown signed with the Saints this offseason, and he will compete for a role as a reserve receiver behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. St. Brown is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. New Orleans also has A.T. Perry, Cedrick Wilson and likely rookie Bub Means ahead of St. Brown as well, but it won't be hard for him to earn a prominent role if he makes plays in training camp. As you can see, aside from Olave there aren't many established stars in the New Orleans receiving corps. That said, St. Brown hasn't done much in the NFL so far with a combined 170.2 PPR points in six seasons in Green Bay and Chicago. At best, plan to add St. Brown off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well on his new team.