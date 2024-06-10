Dotson was one of our biggest disappointments of 2023. In his second season in the NFL, he played five more games, drew 22 more targets, and produced five fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns. Dotson saw his aDOT drop by four full yards in 2023 and somehow he also produced fewer yards after the catch. We aren't totally ready to give up on Dotson, but we aren't willing to draft him before Round 10 either. The hope is that Dotson can establish a connection with Jayden Daniels and that Daniels is the best passer Dotson has played with. If the pair gets off to a slow start expect Dotson's name to show up on the most-dropped list by Week 4. We'd hold onto him a little longer in Dynasty leagues, but even in that format, he needs to show some signs of life in 2024.