We view Elliott as a borderline top-12 kicker who is worth a pick in the final round of Fantasy drafts. Elliott had a spectacular year in terms of accuracy last year, making a career-high 93.8% of his field goals. The problem for Elliott hasn't been accuracy but volume as the Eagles score a lot more touchdowns than they attempt field goals. Last year, Elliott finished sixth in Fantasy points but 16th in field goal attempts. The year before Elliott only attempted 23 kicks and didn't rank as a top-12 kicker. That type of volume impacts his upside if it continues.