Winston signed with the Browns this offseason and will back up Deshaun Watson. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for an NFL-high 5,109 yards in 2019, but his league-leading 30 interceptions were enough reason for the Buccaneers to move on, leaving Winston to see sporadic playing time with the Saints over the last four years while continuing to be responsible for big plays on both sides of the ball. He is not worth rostering in most leagues but makes for an interesting handcuff option in two-QB and Superflex leagues given Watson's injury history.