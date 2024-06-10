Hall will compete with Nick Mullens to be the No. 3 quarterback in Minnesota this season, but Hall has minimal Fantasy value even if he wins that job. He's not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Hall was given the first chance to replace Kirk Cousins in 2023, but Hall got injured in his first start in Week 9 at Atlanta and was then outplayed by Joshua Dobbs and Mullens for the rest of the season. This year, Minnesota added J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold, and Mullens is projected to be third on the depth chart. Hall would need a lot to happen to play this season, and you can just add him off waivers if that scenario ever occurs.