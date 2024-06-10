Addison quietly had a solid rookie campaign in 2023, and he's looking to build off that performance this year. Addison is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver with a mid-round pick. As a rookie, Addison was one of six receivers to score double digits in touchdowns with 10, and he averaged 13.0 PPR points per game. This season, Addison will get a new quarterback in either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold, and there could be an adjustment for Addison. But Addison could also benefit with T.J. Hockenson (knee) potentially out to start the season, which could lead to more targets for Addison. He has the upside to be a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's someone to draft as early as Round 6.