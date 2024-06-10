Dobbs took Fantasy managers on a wild ride in 2023 with two teams. It began in Arizona where Dobbs started for the injured Kyler Murray, and he scored at least 19.1 Fantasy points in four of eight games. Then he went to Minnesota as a replacement for Kirk Cousins, and Dobbs scored at least 18.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row before eventually being replaced by Nick Mullens. Dobbs was very helpful for Fantasy managers at times, mostly because of his rushing prowess (77 carries for 421 yards and six touchdowns), and now he's a backup in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy. If Purdy gets injured then Dobbs could be a popular waiver-wire option, but don't plan to draft Dobbs in the majority of leagues this season.