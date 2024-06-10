Osborn signed with the Patriots this offseason, and he's expected to compete for a prominent role in a crowded receiving corps. Osborn is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the season. Osborn will compete for targets with Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, assuming everyone makes the final roster. For Osborn, he was a productive receiver at times in Minnesota for the past three seasons, but he never posted consistent production, averaging 9.3 PPR points per game or less in every year. We'll see if Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett develop a rapport with Osborn, and if he starts earning consistent targets then add him off waivers during the year.