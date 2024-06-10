Cousins signed with the Falcons this offseason, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy quarterback. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues, and he's a mid-round selection in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Cousins, 36 in August, has to prove he's fully recovered from last year's Achilles injury suffered in Week 8, but he appears on track for a full recovery. With the Falcons, Cousins has quality weapons in Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney and Bijan Robinson, and the offense in Atlanta should be more pass-happy than in years past with new coordinator Zac Robinson. Cousins has averaged at least 20.5 Fantasy points in four years in a row and nine of the past 10 seasons, and he should stay in that range this year. As long as he's healthy, Cousins has the chance to finish as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in 2024.