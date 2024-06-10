Williams should have the opportunity to try and replicate his breakout campaign from a year ago, which is why he's being drafted as a top-10 RB in Round 2, but injury issues, a prized rookie and a treacherous track record for Rams RBs are concerning. Williams missed spring practices with a foot issue seemingly caused by extreme workouts. The third-year back has now suffered four injuries to his feet or ankles since entering the NFL. When he does return he'll have to fend off losing touches to rookie Blake Corum, who was the ballyhooed feature back for Michigan for two seasons. Lastly, Williams was the first running back to total at least 1,000 yards under Rams coach Sean McVay since Todd Gurley, who happened to be the last Rams rusher to total 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19). Williams was amazing in 2023, leading RBs in touches per game (21.7) and finishing top four in total touchdowns (15), yards per rush (5.0) and PPR points per game (21.2). If the workload is there and he stays healthy, he should be awesome, but those aren't promised given the developments over past few months. If you do draft him, you'll probably feel better if you also nab Corum in Round 8 before other hawkeyed Fantasy managers think to get him.