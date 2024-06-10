Jones is a free agent at the time of publication, and we'll see if he signs with a team this year. Jones should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2023, Jones announced prior to Week 7 that he was stepping away from the Lions to attend to a family matter. The Lions then released Jones, and it's unknown if he will return to the NFL. Jones, 34, has been a productive Fantasy receiver during his career, including eight seasons averaging at least 10.6 PPR points per game, but it's doubtful he'll get back to that level even if he plays in 2024. At best, you can add Jones off waivers during the season if he's playing this year.