Chubb has two significant things working against him this season. The first and most important is his recovery from last year's left knee injury suffered in Week 2, which was his ACL, MCL and meniscus. He's also 28, and Father Time is not on his side. But if he's healthy and ready for Week 1 then it's hard to bet against Chubb, and he's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 running back as early as Round 6. Chubb's status will be worth monitoring in training camp, and hopefully he'll be close to 100 percent by then. The Browns have insurance for Chubb with Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman, and both could be factors in Cleveland even when Chubb is healthy. While Chubb might not return to his status pre-injury -- he averaged at least 15.4 PPR points per game in four seasons in a row prior to 2023 -- he can still be a starter in most leagues. Just don't overvalue Chubb because of his name and history, and keep an eye on his recovery prior to your Draft Day.