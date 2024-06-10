Freiermuth should be considered a sleeper this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Freiermuth has the chance to be second on the Steelers in targets this season behind George Pickens, and Freiermuth should benefit from new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and a quarterback upgrade in Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Smith's offense in Atlanta where he was the head coach was extremely tight-end friendly. In 2023, the Falcons led the league in receiving yards by tight ends (1,380) and finished fifth in total receptions from the position (114). Freiermuth scored seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2021 and averaged 9.5 PPR points per game. He followed that up with 9.3 PPR points per game in 2022, but he dropped to 6.4 PPR points per game in 2023. He should prove to be a nice surprise in 2024, and Freiermuth is worth waiting for on Draft Day in all leagues.