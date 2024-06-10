Taylor signed with the 49ers this offseason, and we'll see if he can play a role in a crowded backfield this year. Taylor is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. San Francisco has Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell and rookie Isaac Guerendo ahead of Taylor on the depth chart, and he also has to contend with Jordan Mason as well. At best, Taylor could move up to the No. 2 spot, but he would need a McCaffrey injury to be Fantasy relevant in most formats. If that scenario unfolds then just add Taylor off the waiver wire.