The Ravens defense was special in 2023 and became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60), and takeaways (31). But a few changes are coming this season that could make a negative impact. Baltimore lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone. However, with standout players like defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton still on the roster, the Ravens DST should once again be a top unit. You should draft the Ravens DST in all leagues as a No. 1 option with a late-round pick.