Davis is our pick to be the backup to James Cook this year, which makes him worthy of a pick in the double-digit rounds of most redraft leagues. The rookie is a thick back with good speed and a variety of moves in the open field. He showed good receiving chops, catching 32 passes in his final year in college. If Davis' strength and elusiveness earns him a goal line role, it's possible he could become flexworthy in 2023. More likely, he's waiting on an injury to Cook to become Fantasy relevant. In Dynasty, Davis gets dinged because he's an older prospect and seems unlikely to take a starting job away from Cook any time soon. You can consider him as early as Round 3 in rookie drafts.