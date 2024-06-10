The Lions selected Vaki in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Utah, and the converted cornerback will add depth in Detroit's backfield. Vaki is not worth drafting in most redraft leagues, and he's a late-round flier at best in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues. In 2023 at Utah, Vaki had 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns and 11 catches for 203 yards. He could play a role on special teams as a return man, but he's unlikely to get many touches on offense if everyone is healthy. At best, you can add Vaki off waivers during the season.