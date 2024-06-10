From Week 8 until the end of last season, McBride led the Cardinals with 8.5 targets per game. That coincided with Zach Ertz getting hurt and Marquise Brown falling out of favor with the Cardinals offense, but there's a lot of hope for McBride to stay close to that mark in 2024. Not only did the Cardinals lead the NFL in tight end targets per game with 10.5, but they were fourth-best with 9.9 per game in the first seven weeks before McBride truly broke out. The hope is that Marvin Harrison Jr.'s arrival doesn't impact McBride's target share too much, keeping him squarely in the mix as a top-five Fantasy tight end, especially in full PPR. Round 4 feels like the right time to take him in that format with a pick a full round later in non-PPR.