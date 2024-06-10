Bass is a consensus top-eight kicker worthy of a selection in the final two rounds of Fantasy drafts. Last year was a bit of a down year in terms of accuracy, but Bass has made at least 82% of his field goals and at least 96% of his extra points every season of his career. He kicks for a high-powered offense that should provide plenty of scoring opportunities. The only downside for Bass is that he has two home games in the Fantasy playoffs in December. That could provide a truly terrible kicking environment and a low scoring game.