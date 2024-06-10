Tracy will be competing for running back touches in New York with Devin Singletary and Eric Gray. We expect Singletary to win the job to begin the year, but we're still comfortable using a pick on the rookie in the double-digit rounds. As a 19-year-old at Iowa, Tracy finished second on the team in receiving, but that was also back in 2019. Tracy is now 24 years old and expected to play more running back than receiver, though his receiving skills give him Fantasy upside. Last year was the first year he had more than 17 rush attempts in a season in college, so it's quite unclear just what his rushing upside is. We expect him to be more valuable in PPR with his chances of turning into a Fantasy starter hinging on how much he can develop as a rusher. In rookie-only drafts, we're comfortable drafting him in Round 3.