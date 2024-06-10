Bagent is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback in Chicago this season behind Caleb Williams, but Bagent has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Bagent is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2023 as a rookie, Bagent appeared in five games when Justin Fields was injured, but Bagent never scored more than 19.8 Fantasy points in any outing. If he got the chance to start any games this season in place of Williams then Bagent could be a Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But you can just add Bagent off the waiver wire in that scenario since the Bears are expected to remain committed to Williams as their starter this season.