Ford is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans due to an illness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Ford hadn't been included on the Bengals' Week 15 injury report until he was added Saturday and listed as questionable after coming down with the illness. With Ford unable to show enough improvement overnight to play Sunday, the Bengals will be down both starters on the left side of the offensive line, as tackle Orlando Brown (leg) will miss a second straight game. Devin Cochran, Andrew Stueber and Andrew Coker are the candidates to take over at left tackle, while Cordell Volson will likely fill in at left guard.