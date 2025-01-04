Higgins (ankle/knee) is listed as active Saturday at Pittsburgh.

Higgins tended to ankle and knee injuries for a second straight week, and a questionable designation for Week 18 action followed three consecutive limited listings on Bengals practice reports. He again will play through those health concerns, and if his performance (11-131-3 on 12 targets) last Saturday against the Broncos is any indication, he's in tune with QB Joe Burrow at the moment, even if Higgins is operating at less than 100 percent. Higgins will be taking on a Steelers defense this Saturday that has given up the 11th-most YPT (8.22) to opposing wide receivers this season.