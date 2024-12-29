Cooper caught all three of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jets.

Cooper's first two catches put him over 10,000 career receiving yards, and he celebrated the milestone in style by coming down with a contested catch for a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter. This was a nice bounce-back performance from Cooper, who had just one catch over the previous two games combined. Cooper may not play against the Patriots in Week 18 since the Bills have secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC and can't move up or down.