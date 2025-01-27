Allen completed 22 of 34 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 39 yards in Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Allen threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins to cut Buffalo's deficit to 21-16 in the final minute of the first half, but the 237-pound quarterback was subsequently stuffed on a two-point conversion attempt. Allen missed another two-point conversion attempt after James Cook's one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and came up short on a fourth-and-1 rushing attempt in the fourth quarter but bounced back on the next drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel on fourth down to tie the game, 29-29. Buffalo got the ball back down 32-29 with 3:33 to play but promptly turned it over on downs after four Allen pass attempts on the Bills' final possession netted only five yards. Allen had another impressive regular season, compiling 28 passing touchdowns and 12 more with his legs, but he dropped to 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the postseason, and this latest loss can be traced directly to Allen's inability to convert short-yardage opportunities with his legs after he had excelled in that department all season. The 28-year-old quarterback has four years left on his six-year, $258 million contract with the Bills.