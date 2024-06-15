Elam received extra reps throughout the spring due to veteran Rasul Douglas missing the voluntary OTA sessions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Elam hasn't quite panned out yet as a first-round draft choice from 2022, but all the talk around the Bills this offseason seems to indicate the team is going to give him a fair crack at playing time in 2024. He's currently listed as a backup behind Douglas (who did show up for all non-voluntary work) and holdover Christian Benford, but with Tre'Davious White departing to the Rams, there's a real chance for Elam to see meaningful playing time, whether as a key backup or even sneaking his way into a starter's role.