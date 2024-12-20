Douglas (knee) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Buffalo's Week 16 outing against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Douglas will log another limited practice as he works back from a knee injury that sidelined him in last week's huge win over the Lions. The veteran cornerback is now listed as questionable for this upcoming Sunday's game versus the Patriots, and his practice this Friday should be a huge decider on whether he'll suit up against the conference opponent.